Nebraska Task Force One Still Working Rescues, Evacuations In Southeast Texas

Getting directions from someone in the flooded areas of Katy, Texas (near Houston) helped out Nebraska Task Force One and other units rescue 40 people stranded at an apartment building on Wednesday.

During a conference call Thursday, LFR Battalion Chief and Task Force One member Brad Thavenet said a woman from Nebraska recognized their logos and helped point them in the right direction.

The woman happened to be wearing a Nebraska hat at the time.

Thavenet says they’ve helped with over 1,200 rescues and evacuations since they arrived last weekend, including one on Wednesday, where they rescued a 92-year-old woman trapped in bed by rising water in her home.

Nebraska Task Force One has been in southeast Texas since last Friday, when they were deployed before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.