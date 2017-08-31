Nebraska Task Force One Still Working Rescues, Evacuations In Southeast Texas
By Jeff Motz
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 1:24 PM
Provided by Lincoln Fire and Rescue

Getting directions from someone in the flooded areas of Katy, Texas (near Houston) helped out Nebraska Task Force One and other units rescue 40 people stranded at an apartment building on Wednesday.

During a conference call Thursday, LFR Battalion Chief and Task Force One member Brad Thavenet said a woman from Nebraska recognized their logos and helped point them in the right direction.

The woman happened to be wearing a Nebraska hat at the time.

Thavenet says they’ve helped with over 1,200 rescues and evacuations since they arrived last weekend, including one on Wednesday, where they rescued a 92-year-old woman trapped in bed by rising water in her home.

Nebraska Task Force One has been in southeast Texas since last Friday, when they were deployed before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Related Content

Fischer Gets Boos And Support In Lincoln Listening...
Grain Elevator Worker Rescued After Fall
Teen Killed In Wednesday Crash In NE Lincoln Ident...
LSO Releases New Information Into Wednesday Crash
Fatal Accident Closes Portion of Highway 33
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Northeast Lincoln Leaves On...