Nebraska Tax Collections Fall Short In May

A new report on tax collections is likely to keep alive fears of a fall round of state budget cuts. Nebraska’s net tax collections in May fell below official state projections. The Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the state received a net of $402 million last month. That’s more than 2 percent below the certified state forecast of $411 million.

The Revenue department says net sales-and-use and individual income taxes fell below projections, while corporate income and miscellaneous were above the forecast. Net tax receipts for the current fiscal year are roughly on par with projections that were certified in April. The state had collected nearly $3.9 billion as of May. The current fiscal year ends June 30.

At the end of the recent Legislative session, Governor Pete Ricketts and several lawmakers warned that an October special session of the Legislature might be called if further budget cuts become necessary. Thursday’s report on May tax collections was issued at a time that most State agencies are just beginning to formulate plans on ways to deal with current cuts contained in the new State Budget.