Nebraska Teachers Rally Against Charter School Measure

By Jeff Motz
|
Mar 14, 12:59 PM

Teachers and students are rallying outside the Capitol before a hearing on a bill that would allow charter schools in Nebraska.

About 75 people gathered Tuesday to celebrate public schools and protest a measure sponsored by Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill. It would allow nonprofit entities to open charter schools in any district containing a school with low performance ratings.

Current and former public school students say their schools serve all students by providing good teachers, extracurricular activities and transportation.

Sen. Rick Kolowski, a retired Omaha high school principal, says public school teachers they do important work and are “under attack” at both the state and federal level.

