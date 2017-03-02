Nebraska Wins Prestigious Development Award

Nebraska had earned Site Selection magazine’s top national award for economic development in 2016. The magazine says Nebraska had the most capital investment projects per capita — 101 — during 2016. In order to qualify, a development must include a minimum capital investment of $1 million, 20 or more new jobs created, and 20,000 or more square feet of new space.

Site Selection noted the state’s high labor force participation rate, quality education system, and reliable power sources as additional incentives for companies to relocate and expand in Nebraska. Nebraska also earned recognition as a top 10 state for affordable power and has the second highest high school graduation rate in the nation.

Some of the projects included growth in ethanol plants, wind energy projects, and a natural gas business. It noted the state’s emerging craft brewing industry added breweries in Hastings, Papillion, and Plattsmouth to name a few. High tech companies Hudl, Yahoo!, Q2 Software, and Firespring also announced expansion projects last year.

Nebraska also won the magazine’s competition in 2013 and placed second in 2015.