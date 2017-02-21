Nebraska Woman Faces Charges Of Cashing Invalid Checks

By Greg Smith
|
Feb 21, 7:31 AM
Photo Credit: Attorney General

A Nebraska woman is facing charges accused of cashing invalid checks and withdrawing more than $1,500.

Employees of Dundee Bank said Amber Gonzalez-Rodriquez deposited two checks and withdrew cash from the account several times before the checks were charged back.

The employees say the checks were fictitious or altered with invalid codes written on them.

Dundee Bank called Gonzalez-Rodriguez and a male voice answered saying he’d have her call them back. She did call back claiming she didn’t know why the checks came back as fake. When contacted later, the same male voice answered and told the bank they had the wrong number.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was booked for forgery.

 

