Nebraskans Asking Congress Not To Repeal Affordable Care Act

Dozens of Nebraskans are sending a letter to Congress asking members to not repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan. Jessyca Vandercoy of Omaha needs coverage to keep her 3 year old diabetic son alive. She worries since he has a pre-existing condition, she won’t be able to afford his medication.

More than 87,000 Nebraskans are enrolled in plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace and thousand have enrolled or renewed coverage since the beginning of this year’s Open Enrollment period.