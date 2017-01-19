Nebraskans Asking Congress Not To Repeal Affordable Care Act

Dozens of Nebraskans are sending a letter to Congress asking members to not repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan. Jessyca Vandercoy of Omaha needs coverage to keep her 3 year old diabetic son alive. She worries since he has a pre-existing condition, she won’t be able to afford his medication.

More than 87,000 Nebraskans are enrolled in plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace and thousand have enrolled or renewed coverage since the beginning of this year’s Open Enrollment period.

Related Content

LPD Called On Report Of Gunshots, Find Woman With ...
Hy-Vee Recall Of Black Beans Underway
Dixon Accused Of Attacking Two Women While On The ...
Huskers Climb The Ranks In The Kiawah Classic
Lamm Has Suggestion To Avoid Conflict Over Propose...
Williams Suspended, Will Miss First Four NU Footba...