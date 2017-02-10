Nebraskans Differ On Proposed Gun Law Change

On the left is a BB gun that looks very similar to an actual firearm. To the right is an actual gun used by law enforcement. (Jill St. James/KFOR News)

Officials in Omaha and Lincoln are raising concerns about a Nebraska bill that would overturn various local gun regulations in favor of statewide policies.

Elected city leaders and Omaha’s police union voiced opposition Friday to the proposal, which supporters say would eliminate a patchwork of local rules.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln says he sponsored the bill. L.B. 68, to keep lawful gun owners from unintentionally violating a city ordinance, such as possession while in Omaha without registering their weapon.

Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson says the registry plays a crucial role in his department’s law enforcement efforts, as do local rules designed to clamp down on gun violence.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner told the committee that passage of the bill would remove the ambiguity that exists when his department issues a gun permit to a resident of Lancaster County who would not qualify for one under City of Lincoln regulations.

State Senator Carol Blood of Omaha, a former member of the Bellevue City Council, asked Hilgers for a specific number of how many law abiding citizens had actually been cited by local regulations they weren’t familiar with. Hilgers said that statewide figures are hard to come by, but added he thought around one thousand such cases had occurred in Omaha.

A group of Senators tried to pass a similar measure last year but fell one vote short of the support needed to overcome a legislative filibuster.