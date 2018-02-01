Nebraska’s Bridges Are Falling Apart

Nebraska has the 6th most structurally deficient bridges in the country. The American Road & Transportation Builders Association finds Nebraska has more than 2,200 bad bridges. Iowa has the most at more than 5,000. Nationwide, the ARTB found there are more than 54,000 structurally deficient bridges. Placed end-to-end, they would stretch more than 1,200 miles, almost the distance from New York City to Miami. One expert says if things continue at their current pace, it would take 37 years to repair all of the country’s structurally deficient bridges. President Trump talked about infrastructure in his State of the Union Address, though details of the $200 billion plan will not be unveiled until the middle of February.