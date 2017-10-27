Nebraska’s Economic Slide To Continue

The Legislature will continue to face budget problems in its next session, based on new estimates of state tax collections. The State revised its forecast downward Friday by $217.2 million, lowering the amount of money available for the 2018 legislative session. Under the new estimates, lawmakers will face a projected shortfall of roughly $195 million against expenses already budgeted. State officials also caution that the numbers could change even more if Congress passes tax reform, since Nebraska’s tax system is closely tied to the Federal system.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, says lawmakers will once again have to set priorities.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a new directive to all state agencies, boards, and commissions following the meeting of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board (Board) ordering continued budget restraint. The Board revised revenue projections downward by $100 million for the current fiscal year and $123 million for the next fiscal year.

“During my administration, the Legislature and I have successfully worked together to constrain spending and cut the rate of growth in government from 6.5 percent to 0.6 percent,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today’s news necessitates we take additional steps to further slow state spending and demonstrate fiscal restraint.”

“When revenues fall short of forecasts, Nebraskans expect state government to exhibit the same fiscal restraint as they do in their own households. I have directed my Budget Administrator to work with state agencies to continue to implement the budget restraint they’ve been practicing as well as to prepare for budget reductions. We took much needed steps to balance the budget earlier this year, and I will continue to work with the Legislature in the upcoming session to balance our budget without raising taxes.”

Copies of the Governor’s guidance were delivered to all state agencies. The directive outlined budget restraint in the following areas:

• Reduced Allotments: Quarterly allotments of current appropriations to state agencies, boards, and commissions will be reduced by one percent in the third and fourth quarters to incentivize additional spending restraint and to prepare for possible budget reductions.

• Budget Reductions: Agencies have been advised to prepare for budget reductions based on the revised forecast.

• Spending Restraint: Continuance of his previously ordered hiring freeze, travel ban, limited equipment purchases, and reductions in discretionary grants in aid.