Nebraska’s U.S Senators Unhappy With Insurance Rate Hikes

Nebraska’s two U.S. Senators have both issued statements expressing their disgust over the 31% rate increase announced for 2018 by Medica. The increase will affect buyers of individual health insurance policies in the state. The company explained, however, that most buyers will not pay the full increase because of federal subsidies.

Senator Deb Fischer said Nebraskans are fed up with the Health Insurance Market. “That can’t continue” she said. “I’m very frustrated and disappointed about not being able to move ahead with health insurance changes. Nebraskans are sick and tired of seeing these increases.”

Fischer said that, between 2013 and 2017, Nebraskans saw an average of 153% increases in premiums.”

Senator Ben Sasse pointed directly at the Affordable Care Act as the culprit. “Medica’s fifteen-times-the-rate-of-inflation price hike is a perfect example of ObamaCare’s cruel dilemma: the law forces families to buy insurance from the only company left, and then the law makes that insurance crazy expensive”,

A committee of the Senate is still working on a plan to replace the current law, but Fischer said she’s pessimistic. “They’re working on Market Stablization” she said. “That is putting money…tax dollars…into Insurance Companies. In this case it would be Medica, the only insurer we still have in the State of Nebraska. I don’t think that even comes close to solving the overall problem we have with Health Insurance.”

The special Committee of the Senate, headed by Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, is the latest group studying alternatives to the Affordable Care Act. “I may be a passimist” said Fischer, “but I don’t see progress this year.”