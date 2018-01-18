New Bryan Medical Building “An Investment In The City”

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon for the new Bryan Health “5055 building”, located near 50th and A Streets. The building includes an outpatient surgery center and medical offices. The $25 Million Dollar building is four stories and contains approximately 100,000 square feet.

The building is a joint venture between Bryan Health and approximately 70 doctors who will have offices inside. Kim Russell, Bryan CEO, said the doctors are the feature that distinguish it from other facilities. She called the building an investment in Lincoln’s core. “We’re delighted with Lincoln’s expansion and growth, but right here is a portion of the City Core, and I think it’s so important that we continue to honor that and keep our City core strong and vital.”

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall told those attending that Bryan has been paying attention to the Community’s needs. “They’ve been very innovative, been responding to their needs, at a very high standard. That’s what we’ve grown to appreciate about them as a Community member.”

Bryan Vice President Bob Ravenscroft noted that it was mostly a local effort. “It was done with local designers, labor, contractors, and then for many years will treat thousands and thousands of patients in the Doctors’ office building and in the outpatient surgery center.”

The building is scheduled to open in March. Once it opens, the current surgery rooms at Bryan will be renovated to expand in width and size to accommodate changing healthcare technology. Projections indicate that about 5,000 surgeries will be performed in the new building in its first year.

The 5055 building will have a dedicated parking lot for patients and families. It will also have a skywalk to connect it with Bryan Medical Plaza.