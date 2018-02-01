New City Plan Laid Out For Response, Recovery To Emerald Ash Borer

LINCOLN—You’re being encouraged by Mayor Chris Beutler to look over and share your thoughts on the draft of the Emerald Ash Borer Response and Recovery Plan.

The beetle has destroyed tens of millions of ash trees in 31 states, including Canada.

On Thursday, Mayor Beutler said while the EAB hasn’t officially been found in Lincoln yet, experts believe it may be here. The emerald ash borer will be devastating on about 14,000 public ash trees along Lincoln’s streets and in parks and golf courses.

“From the experience of other communities, we know that all untreated ash trees will be dead within a 15-year period from the time that EAB moves in, so the clock may already be ticking,” Beutler said. “We also know from other’s experience that a proactive response to EAB is the best course of action to avoid an overwhelming number of dead and dying ash trees along streets and on other public property at the same time. Infested ash trees become very brittle, so if we are not proactive, we will see a very dangerous situation develop in our City. Waiting to take action will also be much more costly for taxpayers.”

The Plan recommends the managed removal and replacement of Lincoln’s public ash trees over a 15-year period. During the past two years, the Parks and Recreation Department has been purchasing equipment and hiring and training staff to be able to remove 1,000 public ash trees each year. Staff also removed 567 ash trees during 2017.

Beutler commended City staff for working with the private sector to come up with the most cost-effective way to remove the trees. City staff will focus on the removal of trees less than 18 inches in diameter, and the City plans to contract with private tree service companies to remove larger public ash trees. Chemical treatment can prolong the life of some ash trees, and the City may also contract with private companies to treat public ash trees in the future. Private contractors may also be used for planting replacement public trees.

You can find the draft plan is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Paper copies of the plan are available at all Lincoln City Libraries and at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 31st and “O” streets. The public may send comments on the plan by March 1 to forestry@lincoln.ne.gov or to Parks and Recreation, 3131 “O” Street, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68510.



Parks and Recreation staff are also working with neighborhood groups to plan ash tree removal and replanting. Residents who are interested in the planning process are encouraged to contact Community Outreach Forester Lorri Grueber at lgrueber@lincoln.ne.gov.

The draft EAB Response and Recovery Plan also calls on residents, businesses and organizations to “adopt” public ash trees along streets and in parks by paying for chemical treatment. Those wishing to adopt public ash trees will be asked to get a no-cost permit from Parks and Recreation. The permit system will allow the City to track public trees that have been adopted.

Beutler said the latest estimate on the cost of the City’s EAB response and recovery is about $22.8 million over a 15-year period. “The cost of delaying or doing nothing is much higher,” he said. “We will continue to look for ways we can work with the community and the private sector to keep costs as low as possible.”

General information on the EAB is available at eabne.info.