New Entrance, Parking Space Unveiled At Lincoln Children’s Zoo

The Lincoln Children's Zoo cut the ribbon to unveil the new south entrance and parking lot for zoo patrons on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (Charlie Brogan/KFOR News)

You won’t be able to get into the Lincoln Children’s Zoo off 27th Street anymore.

The main entrance has been moved over to “A” Street, close to the original spot where you entered. A ribbon cutting Tuesday helped kickoff the new south entrance, plus parking space on the north side of “A” Street and across the street.

Executive director John Chapo said the old parking lot area is giving them the chance to build a new habitat area for giraffes.

“Giraffes are big animals. They need a big home, inside and outside,” Chapo told KFOR’s Charlie Brogan. “Expansion area also includes a tiger habitat.”

In addition, the new space will also include a new education center, splash stream for kids to play in, an amphitheatre and an area for future expansion.

The project, which would keep the zoo open year round, is expected to be done by the spring of 2019.