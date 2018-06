The City Council is considering plans to renovate the very old Raymond Building, at the east of the Harris Overpass at 8th and O. The 133 year old building used to be a grocery warehouse, but it is now falling apart. City Urban Development Director, Dave Landis, windows are falling out, floors are bowing, it won’t last another snowstorm. The $8 1/2 million project is expected to be ready by next summer.