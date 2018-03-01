New Lights Mean Smoother Traffic

Phase 1 of the “Green Light Lincoln” project is being called a success. The multi-phase initiative includes new traffic signals, detection and monitoring equipment and new timing plans to improve safety and increase traffic flow on major streets. The City released findings today on tests conducted on Phase 1, which included nine traffic corridors:

• South 70th Street, Pine Lake Road to “O” Street)

• South 84th Street, Highway 2 to “O” Street

• North 84th Street, “O” Street to Cornhusker Highway

• Antelope Valley Parkway, “K” Street to Military Road

• Capitol Parkway/Normal Boulevard, Antelope Valley Parkway to South 56th Street

• Cornhusker Highway, North 11th to North 56th streets

• Highway 2, Van Dorn to South 91st streets

• “O” Street, 25th Street to Skyway Road

• Vine Street, North 27th to North 70th streets

According to Mayor Chris Beutler, the City conducted corridor tests and timed runs, which showed significant declines in stops, as well as time savings. Using Federal Highway Administration methodologies, the phase 1 time savings are expected to produce annual savings of:

• 32.4 million fewer vehicle stops, decreasing delays and the likelihood of crashes

• 437,200 hours less time stuck in traffic

• 575,000 fewer gallons of fuel used

• 54,400 kilograms less in toxic emissions

• $8.8 million dollars saved in time and fuel costs.

Each phase 1 corridor carries between 25,000 and 35,000 vehicles per day. They make up about 33 miles of City arterial streets. Traffic lights, and their operating systems, were upgraded at 121 intersections and pedestrian crossings.

12 additional corridors, targeted for Phase Two improvement, were unveiled Thursday.

• South 27th Street, “O” Street to Yankee Hill

• South 40th Street, “O” Street to Yankee Hill

• South 48th Street, “O” Street to Old Cheney Road

• North 48th Street, “O” Street to Superior Street/Havelock Avenue

• South 56th Street, “O” Street to Pine Lake Road

• North 70th Street, “O” Street to Cornhusker Highway

• Superior Street/Havelock Avenue, Highlands Boulevard to North 62nd Street

• West “O” Street, Northwest 48th to 1st streets

• “A” Street, South 27th to South 84th streets

• South Street, South 9th to South 56th streets

• Old Cheney Road, Warlick Boulevard to South 84th Street

• Pine Lake Road, South 14th to South 56th streets

The Phase Two corridors include about 50 miles of arterial streets and carry between 18,000 and 25,000 vehicles each day. Phase 2 will include upgrading signals at 146 intersections.

“We all want to spend less time waiting for red lights and more time with the people and activities that matter,” Beutler said. “Green Light Lincoln is an answer to that call. Our investment is paying off with smoother traffic flow, lower emissions, and big savings in time and money. It’s important to continue this investment and to fund future phases of this initiative.” Beutler and City traffic engineering staff said Green Light Lincoln will return $19 in benefits for every $1 invested over the next five years.