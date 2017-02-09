New Methods of Pothole, Street Repairs Paying Off

Investment and innovation have led to improved Lincoln streets the past eight years. Mayor Chris Beutler says money from wheel tax, state gas tax, federal funds and savings from the Antelope Valley project have helped. He says they found innovative ways to get the most out of every dollar.

The mayor adds new equipment, technology, materials and strategies are helping crews making faster, efficient and permanent repairs.

Public Works Director Miki Esposito says with the time-saving repairs through spray patching, it’s allowing street crews to use other repair strategies and materials.

It’s proving to be worthwhile, helping in fixing up 18 miles of arterial and 80 residential streets in 2016. With warmer weather expected to possibly cause more potholes the next couple of months, Esposito expects crews to be ready to fix them.

Going back to 2009, through innovative and investment, city crews have fixed 90 miles of arterial roads and over 600 blocks of residential streets.