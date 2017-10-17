New Nebraska AD Gets Extra $1.25M If He Stays On Job 5 Years

Bill Moos will receive a payment of $1.25 million if he still is Nebraska’s athletic director at the end of 2022, and he is eligible for $500,000 in bonuses each year if the Cornhuskers’ teams achieve certain academic and on-field performance thresholds.

Details of Moos’ employment agreement were released by the university on Tuesday.

Moos, who has been Washington State’s athletic director since 2010, was introduced as Nebraska’s AD on Sunday. He signed his five-year contract Friday. He starts at Nebraska Monday.

Moos’ starting annual base salary is $1 million. His contract calls for him to earn $1.05 million in 2019, $1.1 million in 2020, $1.15 million in 2021 and $1.2 million in 2022.

This article was written by Eric Olson of the Associated Press.