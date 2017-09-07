New Nebraska State Patrol Head Named

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed John Bolduc of San Diego, California as the next Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent. The announcement follows a national search by a three member committee. He replaces Colonel Bradley Rice, who was fired at the end of June after he was charged with interference in several internal patrol investigations.

“The State Patrol has a long and distinguished history with troopers that have served with honor and integrity, and John will protect and build that tradition,” said Governor Ricketts. “John comes to the agency with a reputation for improving organizations. He has the integrity and the experience to drive continuous improvement throughout the State Patrol and lead the organization with the unimpeachable integrity Nebraskans expect.”

Bolduc, age 52, currently serves as the Vice President of Public Safety and Police Chief at the Port of San Diego. In the role, he oversees 170 employees with an annual budget of $38 million.

Since joining the Port in 2010, Bolduc says he has focused on shaping the Harbor Police Department into a 21st-century law enforcement agency. Accomplishments touted include:

• Establishing a partnership between Harbor Police and the State Department for training of overseas law enforcement in port security.

• Addressing homelessness on the waterfront through an outreach partnership with the Alpha Project to connect people with services.

• Transforming the Harbor Police Department to an intelligence-led policing model, a combination of technology and people working in concert to address crime and quality-of-life issues.

• Port resilience and emergency planning which has made his agency a leader among ports.

• Focusing on talent acquisition and development through hiring and promoting people at all levels.

Bolduc previously served as Chief of Police for Brainerd and Mora in Minnesota. He began his career in law enforcement as a police officer in 1986. During his time in Minnesota, he served on and chaired the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training.

Bolduc holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from National University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bemidji State University. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Academy.

“I am honored today to be selected by Governor Ricketts to lead Nebraska’s premiere law enforcement agency, the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Bolduc. “I look forward to quickly overcoming past challenges by working collaboratively with the administration, the leadership team, the community, and our most valued resource, our troopers and staff.”

Bolduc will start October 16, 2017. His salary will be $150,000.

SEARCH COMMITTEE ASSISTED SELECTION PROCESS

A search committee appointed by the Governor in early July assisted with identifying and vetting candidates for the Superintendent position. Four Nebraskans served on the committee including:

• Retired FBI executive Weysan Dun

• Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska Deborah Gilg

• Hall County Public Defender Gerry Piccolo

• Chief of Police for the Omaha Police Department Todd Schmaderer

“Thank you to these Nebraskans who invested their time and insights in this important search. Their commitment to the process helped identify an exceptional pool of candidates. The people of Nebraska are indebted to them for their contributions which will help protect public safety and ensure the State Patrol remains Nebraska’s premier law enforcement agency,” said Governor Ricketts.

Chief Todd Schmaderer chaired the committee supporting the Governor’s search.