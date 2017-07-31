New NSEA President Says Funding Is Key Need For Nebraska’s Public Schools

Longtime Lincoln educator Jenni Benson begins her new role Tuesday (August 1) as president of the Nebraska State Education Association.

One of the relationships she will handle on a regular basis will be lawmakers in the Nebraska Legislature, who determine how much funding the state’s public school districts receive annually. Benson was specific on what the needs are for each district in Nebraska.

Funding, in her words, is a major priority.

“We have a lot of things on the legislative horizon that we’re going to be looking at, as well, to make sure that the (state) funding stays in place,” Benson told KFOR News on Monday. “And to make sure that all of our public K-12 schools that we’re working with, as well as higher education and preschool are all effectively meeting the needs of whatever students they have in their classrooms.”

There’s one thing that both sides agree on, Benson said, and that’s having an educative workforce is essential for economic development.

Benson says there’s really not a necessity for charter schools in Nebraska, adding that funding should be put toward public education to help in offering opportunities for children who otherwise couldn’t afford it.