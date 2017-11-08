New Security System Pays Off For Homeowner In Capturing Burglary Suspect
By Jeff Motz
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 1:34 PM

Video from a newly installed home security camera system helped the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man suspected in a home burglary Monday in the 5300 block of West Van Dorn.

According to investigators, the man accused in the burglary, 55-year-old Ernest Holland of Lincoln, broke into the home by smashing a sliding glass door. A .40-caliber pistol and jewelry were taken.

The homeowner got an alert on his phone about a burglary in progress at his house and saw the man get in on video. That footage was turned over to deputies, which helped in providing a description of Holland and his vehicle.

Holland was captured and arrested for burglary on Tuesday, after he was seen driving down Highway 77.

