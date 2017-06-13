New Taking Charge Customer Satisfaction Survey

The annual Taking Charge Customer Satisfaction Survey is a little different than years before. Mayor Chris Beutler said that the survey will be sent out this week to randomly selected homes around each of the four City Council districts, and then will be available to everyone online in August.

Beutler asked that those who receive surveys take the time to fill them out and to send them back. “What citizens tell us in the survey helps us to plan a path forward toward the results they want. It helps us better understand the impacts of our efforts, and guides us towards possible solutions.”

It is changeling for the government to deliver what citizens want, but with the survey results it may be easier, Beutler added. “The citizen satisfaction survey asks Lincoln residents to evaluate a wide range of city services including parks, libraries, public transportation, streets, snow plowing, citizen perceptions of various city issues, broader issues such as neighbourhood quality of life, how Lincoln plans for growth, employment opportunities, and the environment just to answer a few”.

The process of the survey will be a bit different than years before, Beutler explained that “This year we be mailing surveys again, to randomly selected households. If 90% of people surveyed reply that they feel safe in their neighbourhood, then we can assume that a similar percentage would give the same answer if every Lincoln resident was asked that question”. After the mailed surveys are collected from each district, the data will be used to create an edited survey that will be available online to everyone in August.

Dr. Lisa Pytlik Zillig of the UNL Public Policy Center created the new survey. She explained what has changed since last years survey. “The main differences perhaps this year are some tweaks to different questions, and the city’s link stat effort where they are pouring over with other experts and what data is available to use for the city’s performance measures, so they match up with those indicators so they can get more bang for their buck”.

The mayor added that the survey results will provide an important service for the community, and everyone is encouraged to fill it out.