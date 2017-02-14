New Traffic Light Technology Coming To Lincoln

New traffic lights are being installed around the city to ultimately handle new signal timing software. Right now, Green Light Project crews are working on signals along Highway 2, including vertical traffic signals and flashing yellow arrow signals for left turn movements.

Once signal lights have been changed, Green Light Project crews will change signal timing with new censors, keeping main corridors open for traffic with little to no stopping for red lights. You probably won’t see difference in signal timings until the project is completed in July or August.