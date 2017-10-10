New Wesleyan Pathway For SCC Graduates

Students at Southeast Community College now have the option of transferring to Nebraska Wesleyan University with a $15,000 annual scholarship. The two schools announced the new partnership Tuesday morning.

“This innovative scholarship program aligns with SCC’s goal of enhancing partnerships to improve transition and academic articulation with four-year institutions,” said Dr. Paul Illich, SCC president.

The $15,000 scholarship is available for up to two years to students transferring 64 semester credits. Phi Theta Kappa and Kappa Beta Delta students are eligible for $17,000 in scholarships. KBD is a national honor society for business students, and PTK is a national honor society for students at two-year colleges.

In addition to the $15,000 annual scholarship, the “Pathways Partnership” also provides a $15 credit hour reduction in tuition for working adults. The main objective is to increase the number of SCC students who earn bachelor’s degrees.

“SCC is committed to providing innovative programming to empower and transform its students,” Illich said. “Diverse and creative opportunities such as the new NWU scholarship for all SCC students will strengthen our institutions and our communities.”

A representative from NWU has regular hours each week at SCC’s Lincoln Campus in which interested students can visit. Students interested in this scholarship can apply for free at www.nebrwesleyan.edu/apply.