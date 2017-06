Pro boxing is coming to Lincoln in August. ESPN announcing last night (Thursday) that unified junior welterweight world title holder and Omaha native Terrence “Bud” Crawford will fight two-belt world title holder Julius Indongo August 19th at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The winner of the fight will be the undefeated and undisputed No. 1 fighter at 140 pounds. The fight and the undercard will be televised on ESPN at 9pm that night.