NFL FOOTBALL: Nebraska Native Miller Injures Leg, Doctors Trying To Save It

Nebraska native and Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is not only fighting to save his career, but his leg.

According to ESPN, Miller had emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery, after he dislocated his knee in the third quarter of the Bears 20-12 loss to New Orleans. Miller caught a pass in the end zone and landed on his left leg awkwardly.

The 33-year-old Miller was an all-state athlete at Wahoo Neumann before playing college football at Nebraska-Omaha.

