NFL FOOTBALL: Nebraska Native Miller Injures Leg, Doctors Trying To Save It
By Jeff Motz
|
Oct 30, 2017 @ 10:11 AM

Nebraska native and Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is not only fighting to save his career, but his leg.

According to ESPN, Miller had emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery, after he dislocated his knee in the third quarter of the Bears 20-12 loss to New Orleans. Miller caught a pass in the end zone and landed on his left leg awkwardly.

The 33-year-old Miller was an all-state athlete at Wahoo Neumann before playing college football at Nebraska-Omaha.

Stay with KFOR Sports for the latest on this developing story.

