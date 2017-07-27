No Contest Plea In Dec. 2016 Homicide

A 32-year-old Lincoln man charged with second degree murder for the death of 41-year-old Jamie Watson last December near 23rd and “Y” Streets pleaded no contest to manslaughter in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday morning. Jamez Henderson accepted the plea bargain, and will be sentenced at a later date. A total of eight people were arrested in connection to the homicide investigation. Henderson also pleaded no contest to possession of meth with intent to distribute, but told the judge he is not guilty of murder. He said that it was self defense and that Watson assaulted him.