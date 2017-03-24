Non-profits fighting State, Federal Budget Cuts

Many Non profit groups are fighting back against cuts proposed in both the State and Federal Budgets. One item targeted for cuts in the Nebraska budget is the low income child care subsidy.

“This is the only source of support from government for childcare for very low income parents who are working, are in school, or in vocational training” said Jim Blue, the President of Lincoln-based Cedars Home for Children. “It is really an essential support for parents who are trying to get off of public assistance.”

The cutbacks are contained in L-B 335, which Blue says he and other non-profit group leaders are trying to kill.

A popular program offered in some of Lincoln’s public schools is endangered by proposed federal budget cuts. Funding for Community Learning centers is on the Trump administration hit list in the package currently before congress.

“Cedars, Family Services, and the YMCA all provide a very innovative after school program for schools that have a high percentage of low income students.” Blue said the programs are operating in schools such as Clinton and Hartley Elementary, and are an important part of the state’s growing Early Childhood Education efforts. “We’re watching very closely, and we’re talking to Nebraska’s Congressional representatives, trying to act in the best interest of this country, and move to a budget that is more solid for this country and more humane.”

Blue says there’s been no change in donation patterns since the Trump administration began, but says his and other organizations will try to find ways to replace the funding if cuts are made.