North Lincoln Bank Robbed Thursday

A bank robbery just after 9am Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank at 27th and Folkways Blvd. Police dispatch told KFOR News officers are looking for who they describe as a black male, wearing a white hoodie, reportedly wearing a red bandana and surgical mask over his face. Another suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and white mask. There’s no description on the third suspect. It’s believed the bank robbers may have driven away in an older model, silver colored four-door car with plates Baxter Auto, leaving east from the bank. If you see this vehicle or these men, do not act on your own…call 911.