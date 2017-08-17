North Lincoln Bank Robbed Thursday
By Jeff Motz
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

A bank robbery just after 9am Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank at 27th and Folkways Blvd.  Police dispatch told KFOR News officers are looking for who they describe as a black male, wearing a white hoodie, reportedly wearing a red bandana and surgical mask over his face. Another suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and white mask.  There’s no description on the third suspect. It’s believed  the bank robbers may have driven away in an older model, silver colored four-door car with plates Baxter Auto, leaving east from the bank. If you see this vehicle or these men, do not act on your own…call 911.

 