North Lincoln Liquor Store Robbed Monday Evening

Police are looking for three men who held up a north Lincoln liquor store and assaulted the clerk.

Describing them is tough because in addition to taking cash, they made off with part of the security system. Sgt. Ben Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS just before 7 pm Monday, the robbers demanded money from the manager at Amen’s Liquor at 12th and Belmont, northwest of 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

The man with a gun hit the clerk in the face, took cash and ran.

All we have is a general description…short, general build. They wore hooded sweatshirts and bandanas over their faces.