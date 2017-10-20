North Lincoln Tower Collapses

Several communications companies, including cellular phone carriers, may be out of service or operating at reduced service, after a north Lincoln communications tower collapsed. The 500 foot tower, near 27th and Superior, came down Friday morning.

The tower, owned by Dave Bratcher, crushed the transmitter building for KSNB-TV at 4100 Industrial Avenue, just north of Menards. Viewers in Lincoln will not be able to get KSNB in HD over the air on Channel 18 or KFXL on Channel 51. Viewers can still get KSNB in SD on 10.2 over the air.

No statement has been received from the tower’s owner yet on what might have caused the collapse or an estimate of the damage.