Norwood Park Elementary Received Major Upgrades To Facility

The cafeteria that we used to be in was super small and their wasn’t places to sit, and now we have so much room,” first grader Russell Feess said.

Norwood Park Elementary received major upgrades to their building this past year costing more than 6 million dollars.

“The purpose of each space is what I really like, it’s very thought out and planned it’s working out very well for us,” said Jody Ernst, special education teacher.

The new facility has a brand new library, gym, cafeteria, and more windows added to each classroom.

Teachers told 10/11 these upgrades are perfect and get students excited about learning.

“We have so much more space and I have room for different literacy stations, and in my room I have two huge windows and the kids love that and we love that too,” said Cindy Potthoff, first grade teacher.

During the open house celebration principal Pam Hale spoke to all the parents, staff, and those how made this small school, now full of big possibilities.

“I want to thank the parents, the students and my staff for your patience your commitment, and your belief in the project because without you we leaders could not have done it,” said Pam Hale.