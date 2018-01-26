Not Guilty Plea From Trail In Gold Coin Case
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 26, 2018 @ 8:53 AM
Aubrey Trail (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

The second person of interest in the death of a Lincoln woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in an unrelated gold coin scheme.

The not guilty plea Thursday came from 51-year-old Aubrey Trail from his Leavenworth, Kansas jail cell on video conference in U.S. District Court. His 23-year-old accomplice, Bailey Boswell, made her not guilty plea Monday. Both are accused of taking $400,000 from a Kansas couple in 2015 through false documents and websites in the coin scheme.

In an interview Wednesday with the Omaha World-Herald, Trail said he is solely responsible for the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln last November.

Trail has not yet been charged in Loofe’s death.

