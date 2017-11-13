November is National Caregiver Month

Co-chair of the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition, Suzy Campbell, says about 195,000 Nebraskans step up and support their family members, friends or neighbors who need help with daily life. Every year, Nebraska caregivers provide nearly $2 1/2 billion worth of unpaid care. Campbell says rising demand and smaller families will mean a drastic decline in the availability of family caregivers in coming years. Nebraskans who dedicate their time to care for a loved one are receiving special recognition Monday. Governor Ricketts signs 5 proclamations at the State Capitol building recognizing caregivers.