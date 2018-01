Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos (left) and new head football coach Scott Frost posing for photographers shortly after Frost's introduction news conference on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Memorial Stadium. (Chris Schmidt-KFOR/KLMS/Hail Varsity)

http://www.kfornow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Jeff-Scott-Frosts-Peach-Bowl-win.wav The newly named Husker Football Coach, Scott Frost, is able to turn his full attention to his new job after he and his team defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl. KFOR’s Jeff Motz recaps how it’s going. http://www.kfornow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Jeff-Scott-Frosts-Peach-Bowl-win.wav