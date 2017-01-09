NPSC Warns Of Natural Gas Utility Customer Scam

Another scam is back.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is warning you of potential phone and email scams targeting natural gas utility customers. The Commission hopes by alerting consumers to the possibility of these scams we can help save time and money for all involved.” Black Hills Energy recently made its customers aware of a scam involving a phone call alerting consumers to a “fake” company promotion.

Another scam, is reported to utilize tactics that make it appear to Caller ID systems that the phone call is coming from their gas utility.