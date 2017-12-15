NRD Joins Prairie Trail Project

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (NRD) is the latest principal partner to sign on to development of a tall grass prairie corridor from Lincoln’s Pioneers Park to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. The NRD Board of Directors approved a 20-year Interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln when it met Wednesday.

Pending approval of the agreement by the Lincoln City Council, the ten-mile corridor will tie together dozens of public and private parcels of land, many to be restored to tallgrass prairie land, which was abundant throughout the region in pioneer days. Plans for the corridor include a recreational trail.

While more than half of the land for the planned corridor has already been acquired through various purchases and agreements, the purchase of some land remains to be negotiated. Nicole Fleck-Tooze of Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department told the NRD Board that land acquisition and planning could take about 15 years. Besides the NRD, the City Parks and Recreation Department and Spring Creek Prairie-Audubon, the project partnership includes the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

NRD General Manager Paul Zillig said, “The project will be beneficial to the area,” citing its restoration goals, the planned recreational trail and the fact the project, “will help protect the floodplain upstream of Lincoln.” He also said the 20-year length of the agreement shows the commitment partners have to the project.