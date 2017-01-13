NSAA Decides To Keep State Volleyball Tourney In Lincoln

The State High School Volleyball Tournament will remain here in Lincoln for three more years. The tournament has been in Lincoln for the past three years, and the new three year agreement will begin next fall.

Lincoln got retention of the tournament on Thursday over Grand Island, when the Nebraska School Activities Association approved of Lincoln’s bid.

Jeff Maul is the executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and tells KFOR News it will continue to have an economic impact on Lincoln.

Attendance for state volleyball in Lincoln has increased each of the last three years.

Matches will be held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Devaney Center, and sites belonging Lincoln Public Schools.