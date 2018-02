NSAA Releases 2018 & 2019 High School Football Schedules

Schedules for the 2018 and 2019 high school football seasons were released Tuesday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Here are the Lincoln area football schedules:

Class A

Lincoln East 2018 Schedule: Week 1 Lincoln Pius X Week 2 Lincoln Northeast Week 3 @Lincoln Southwest Week 4 @Lincoln Southeast Week 5 Bellevue East Week 6 @Lincoln North Star Week 7 Omaha Bryan Week 8 Millard West Week 9 @Grand Island

Lincoln East 2019 Schedule: Week 1 @Lincoln Pius X Week 2 @Lincoln Northeast Week 3 Lincoln Southwest Week 4 Lincoln Southeast Week 5 @Bellevue East Week 6 Lincoln North Star Week 7 @Omaha Bryan Week 8 @Millard West Week 9 Grand Island

Lincoln High 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Bellevue West Week 2 Grand Island Week 3 @Creighton Preparatory School Week 4 @Lincoln Pius X Week 5 Omaha Central Week 6 North Platte Week 7 @Omaha Benson Week 8 Kearney Week 9 @Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln High 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Bellevue West Week 2 @Grand Island Week 3 Creighton Preparatory School Week 4 Lincoln Pius X Week 5 @Omaha Central Week 6 @North Platte Week 7 Omaha Benson Week 8 @Kearney Week 9 Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln North Star 2018 Schedule: Week 1 Lincoln Southwest Week 2 @Kearney Week 3 Elkhorn South Week 4 Omaha South Week 5 @Grand Island Week 6 Lincoln East Week 7 @North Platte Week 8 Omaha Bryan Week 9 @Millard West

Lincoln North Star 2019 Schedule: Week 1 @Lincoln Southwest Week 2 Kearney Week 3 @Elkhorn South Week 4 @Omaha South Week 5 Grand Island Week 6 @Lincoln East Week 7 North Platte Week 8 @Omaha Bryan Week 9 Millard West

Lincoln Northeast 2018 Schedule: Week 1 Fremont Week 2 @Lincoln East Week 3 Omaha Bryan Week 4 @Norfolk Week 5 Papillion-LaVista South Week 6 @Omaha South Week 7 @Omaha North Week 8 Bellevue East Week 9 @Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Northeast 2019 Schedule: Week 1 @Fremont Week 2 Lincoln East Week 3 @Omaha Bryan Week 4 Norfolk Week 5 @Papillion-LaVista South Week 6 Omaha South Week 7 Omaha North Week 8 @Bellevue East Week 9 Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Pius X 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Lincoln East Week 2 Millard South Week 3 @Gretna Week 4 Lincoln High Week 5 @Bellevue West Week 6 Omaha Central Week 7 @Lincoln Southeast Week 8 @Norfolk Week 9 Omaha South

Lincoln Pius X 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Lincoln East Week 2 @Millard South Week 3 Gretna Week 4 @Lincoln High Week 5 Bellevue West Week 6 @Omaha Central Week 7 Lincoln Southeast Week 8 Norfolk Week 9 @Omaha South

Lincoln Southeast 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Omaha Burke Week 2 Lincoln Southwest Week 3 @Omaha Westside Week 4 Lincoln East Week 5 @Omaha North Week 6 Bellevue East Week 7 Lincoln Pius X Week 8 @Papillion-LaVista South Week 9 Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southeast 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Omaha Burke Week 2 @Lincoln Southwest Week 3 Omaha Westside Week 4 @Lincoln East Week 5 Omaha North Week 6 @Bellevue East Week 7 @Lincoln Pius X Week 8 Papillion-LaVista South Week 9 @Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southwest 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Lincoln North Star Week 2 @Lincoln Southeast Week 3 Lincoln East Week 4 Elkhorn Week 5 @North Platte Week 6 @Omaha Benson Week 7 Kearney Week 8 @Grand Island Week 9 Lincoln High

Lincoln Southwest 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Lincoln North Star Week 2 Lincoln Southeast Week 3 @Lincoln East Week 4 @Elkhorn Week 5 North Platte Week 6 Omaha Benson Week 7 @Kearney Week 8 Grand Island Week 9 @Lincoln High

Class B

Norris 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Beatrice Week 2 Crete Week 3 Bennington Week 4 @Blair Week 5 @Waverly Week 6 Plattsmouth Week 7 @Gross Catholic Week 8 @Ralston Week 9 Omaha Skutt Catholic

Norris 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Beatrice Week 2 @Crete Week 3 @Bennington Week 4 Blair Week 5 Waverly Week 6 @Plattsmouth Week 7 Gross Catholic Week 8 Ralston Week 9 @Omaha Skutt Catholic

Waverly 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Seward Week 2 Bennington Week 3 @Omaha Roncalli Catholic Week 4 @Lexington Week 5 Norris Week 6 Gross Catholic Week 7 @Omaha Skutt Catholic Week 8 Plattsmouth Week 9 @Ralston

Waverly 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Seward Week 2 @Bennington Week 3 Omaha Roncalli Catholic Week 4 Lexington Week 5 @Norris Week 6 @Gross Catholic Week 7 Omaha Skutt Catholic Week 8 @Plattsmouth Week 9 Ralston

Class C1

Lincoln Christian 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Platteview Week 2 Omaha Concordia Week 3 @Kearney Catholic Week 4 Bishop Neumann Week 5 @Falls City Week 6 Lincoln Lutheran Week 7 Ashland-Greenwood Week 8 @Auburn Week 9 Nebraska City

Lincoln Christian 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Platteview Week 2 @Omaha Concordia Week 3 Kearney Catholic Week 4 @Bishop Neumann Week 5 Falls City Week 6 @Lincoln Lutheran Week 7 @Ashland-Greenwood Week 8 Auburn Week 9 @Nebraska City

Lincoln Lutheran 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Omaha Concordia Week 2 Bishop Neumann Week 3 Adams Central Week 4 @Milford Week 5 Nebraska City Week 6 @Lincoln Christian Week 7 @Auburn Week 8 Falls City Week 9 @Ashland-Greenwood

Lincoln Lutheran 2019 Schedule: Week 1 Omaha Concordia Week 2 @Bishop Neumann Week 3 @Adams Central Week 4 Milford Week 5 @Nebraska City Week 6 Lincoln Christian Week 7 Auburn Week 8 @Falls City Week 9 Ashland-Greenwood

Raymond Central 2018 Schedule: Week 1 Douglas County West Week 2 @Falls City Week 3 Louisville Week 4 @Nebraska City Week 5 Columbus Scotus Week 6 @Wahoo Week 7 Hastings St. Cecilia Week 8 Bishop Neumann Week 9 @Columbus Lakeview

Raymond Central 2019 Schedule: Week 1 @Douglas County West Week 2 Falls City Week 3 @Louisville Week 4 Nebraska City Week 5 @Columbus Scotus Week 6 Wahoo Week 7 @Hastings St. Cecilia Week 8 @Bishop Neumann Week 9 Columbus Lakeview

Class C2

Malcolm 2018 Schedule: Week 1 Grand Island Central Catholic Week 2 @Centennial Week 3 Yutan Week 4 @St. Paul Week 5 @Syracuse Week 6 Freeman Week 7 Conestoga Week 8 @Johnson County Central Week 9 @Wilber-Clatonia

Malcolm 2019 Schedule: Week 1 @Grand Island Central Catholic Week 2 Centennial Week 3 @Yutan Week 4 St. Paul Week 5 Syracuse Week 6 @Freeman Week 7 @Conestoga Week 8 Johnson County Central Week 9 Wilber-Clatonia

Class D2

Parkview Christian 2018 Schedule: Week 1 @Mead Week 2 Omaha Christian Academy Week 3 BYE Week 4 @Clarkson/Leigh Week 5 Johnson-Brock Week 6 @Falls City Sacred Heart Week 7 Meridian Week 8 Diller-Odell Week 9 @Pawnee City