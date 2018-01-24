NSAA Releases Football District Assignments For 2018 and 2019

District assignments have been released for the upcoming two-year cycle of high school football in Nebraska, starting this fall.

Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southeast are in the A-1 district with defending Class A champion Omaha North, Bellevue East and Papilion-LaVista South.

Lincoln Pius X is in the A-2 district with Bellevue West, Norfolk, Omaha Central and Omaha South. Lincoln High and Lincoln Southwest both are in A-3 with Kearney, North Platte and Omaha Benson.

Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star are in A-4 with Grand Island, Millard West and Omaha Bryan.

In Class B, Norris and Waverly are in the B-2 district with Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth and Ralston.

In Class C1, Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran are in District 1 with Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City and Nebraska City. Raymond Central is in C1-District 4 with Wahoo Neumann, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus and Wahoo.

Malcolm is in Class C2 district 1 with Conestoga, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Syracuse and Wilber-Clatonia. In eight-man football, Parkview Christian is in D2 district 1 with Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Meridian and Pawnee City.

Click here for the full list of all district assignments in football.