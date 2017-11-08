NSP Arrests Former LPD Officer In Sex Assault Case

An arrest has been made related to a sexual assault report in October involving a former Lincoln Police officer.

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested 54-year-old Gregory S. Cody on suspicion of first degree sexual assault. The arrest follows an investigation that stemmed from a report made by the victim to a health care professional at Bryan West Campus on October 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Following the arrest, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister issued a statement confirming that it is not over. “The Lincoln Police Department’s response to this investigation has been immediate, transparent and continues even after the arrest of Cody and the departure of the second employee.”

The “second employee” was found during the investigation to have violated Department policy, but no more information has been released about the nature of the violation. That employee was also placed on administrative leave, and has since resigned.

Bliemeister also made it clear that the investigation may not end with the two current ex-officers. ” Our internal focus remains on the discovery of any additional violations of Lincoln Police Department General Orders. We are evaluating our vetting practices, current policies, and will use this comprehensive examination to guide future training on ethical interactions with those we are sworn to protect.”

The State Patrol is asking anyone with any other information about this, or other potential cases, to call the Nebraska Information Analysis Center at 402-479-4049 or contact them by email at NEfusioncenter@nebraska.gov.