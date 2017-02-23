NU Coach Williams Gets Jailtime, But Can Opt For House Arrest For DUI Conviction

Nebraska football wide receivers coach Keith Williams has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, but could apply for house arrest for an August 2016 3rd offense DUI.

Williams was arrested early on August 14th at 9th and N Streets after rear-ending another vehicle. Williams’ blood alcohol content was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit. Williams has 2 previous DUI convictions from California in September of 2008 and July of 2004.

Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly says in situations where the defendant has a permanent residence, the sentence is routinely served as house arrest.

Williams will also serve 36 months probation and have an interlock system on his vehicle for 5 years.