NU President, Community Respond To Violent Rally In Virginia

University of Nebraska President, Hank Bounds, says he’s sickened by senseless violence and racist, white supremacist and Neo-Nazi beliefs on display in Charlottesville, Virginia. Calling it, quote, “disgusting beliefs”, in a prepared statement, Bounds said the University of Nebraska stands with colleagues at the University of Virginia who are working to keep their community safe against hateful ideology and violence. Bounds hopes the entire University of Nebraska family will ask what more can be done to put values into action. Hundreds of people gathered on Tower Square in downtown Lincoln on Sunday evening to pay their respects. It was a chance for people to turn the conversation from hate to love. Donations collected during the rally will help victims injured in the Charlottesville crash.