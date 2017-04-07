NU Ready for First Big Ten Series With Rutgers

The Nebraska softball team takes its five-game winning streak to an unfamiliar locale this weekend when the Huskers travel to Piscataway, N.J., for a three-game Big Ten Conference series with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Nebraska is set to play its first games in the state of New Jersey in program history while facing Rutgers for the first time in 27 years. Due to travel difficulties, the first conference series between the two programs will now begin with a Saturday doubleheader at 11 a.m. (Central). Sunday’s series finale is set for its original 10 a.m. (Central) start.

Fans can follow this weekend’s series online as Huskers.com will carry a free radio broadcast of all three games while BTN Plus subscribers can watch all three games live.

The Huskers, who are in the midst of playing eight consecutive Big Ten road games, head into their first conference series with Rutgers riding a season-long five-game winning streak. Nebraska began its Big Ten road trip with a three-game sweep of No. 22 Wisconsin last weekend in Madison, giving the Huskers eight wins in their last 10 conference road games dating back to last season.

After posting the first three-game sweep of a ranked conference opponent in program history, the Huskers continued their winning ways by sweeping Iowa State in a home doubleheader on Wednesday.

Nebraska is averaging 6.2 runs per game during its five-game win streak, while allowing only 3.0 runs per game. Prior to the streak, NU was averaging 3.4 runs per game and allowing 6.7 runs per game.