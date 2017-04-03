NU Tennis Falls to Ohio State

Nebraska played No. 2 Ohio State and was defeated 7-0. The Huskers are now 4-13 this season.

In doubles play, Toby Boyer teamed up with Micah Klousia to play against Herkko Pollanen and Mikael Torpegaard. They fell 6-1. In the No. 1 spot, Chris Dean and Dylan Bednarczyk played a tough match but fell 6-1 to the Buckeyes. Rok Krizaj and Tomislav Antoljak played in the No. 3 spot but their match went unfinished, ending with a score of 3-2. The Ohio State Buckeyes ended with the match point.

In singles, Chris Dean was defeated by Herkko Pollanen, 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 3 spot, Tomislav Antoljak was taken over by a Buckeye, falling 6-0, 6-0. Toby Boyer played Mikael Torpegaard but also fell 6-2, 6-1. In the No. 2 spot, Dylan played a tough match against Ohio State but lost 6-2, 6-1. Rok Krizaj played this match in the No. 6 spot but fell to Riley Reist 6-1, 6-4. Micah Klousia and Kyle Seelig battled against each other, ending in favor of the Buckeyes, 6-4, 6-2. Ohio State ended with seven points.

The Huskers hit the road for four consecutive road matches. NU is back at home Friday, April 21, at 4 p.m. to compete against Michigan State.