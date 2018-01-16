NWU BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Get Road Win At Coe College

Nebraska Wesleyan shot a season –high 60.4 percent from the field as the Prairie Wolves went on the road to pick up a key 85-69 victory over Coe College in Iowa Conference men’s basketball action on Monday night (Jan. 15) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NWU attempted a season-low 48 shots, the only time all season they have attempted fewer than 60 field goal attempts in a game. The Prairie Wolves made the most of each shot attempt hitting 29-49 overall, making over 60 percent in each half.

Nebraska Wesleyan built up a 46-35 halftime lead then outscored the Kohawks by five points in the second half to earn their second IIAC road win of the year and the 14th victory of the season.

The Prairie Wolves used a pair of 14-0 runs in the game, starting early in the first half. Coe led 9-8 with 16:41 to play, then NWU scored 14 unanswered points to take a 22-9 lead with 13:34 to play. During that quick run, the Prairie Wolves made three 3-pointers, including two by Cooper Cook .

In the second half, Coe cut the double digit lead down to just three points at 57-54 with 11:12 remaining in the game. Nebraska Wesleyan didn’t panic and promptly went on another big run to take control. Once again it was a 14-0 run, this time over a four minute span as the Prairie Wolves got up 71-54. NWU would get up by as many as 21 points with under five minutes remaining and that took all the win out of the sails of the Kohawks.

Cooper Cook had his biggest scoring game during Iowa Conference play pouring in a game-high 25 points. Cook was 8-12 from the field, including 4-7 from 3-point range and 5-6 at the free throw line.

Three other Prairie Wolves reached double figures in scoring. Nate Schimonitz was 8-13 from the floor to score 19 points with three assists. Deion Wells-Ross scored 11 points and led the team with seven rebounds and four assists. Jack Hiller reached double figures with 10 points. Ryan Garver scored nine points and was a standout on defense with eight steals.

Coe College shot 51.9 percent from the field, but the Prairie Wolves outscored Coe by 12 points at the free throw line. Matt Meyer led Coe with 18 points.

NWU is now one of five IIAC teams with two conference losses. They have a huge matchup on Wednesday night when they return home to face Wartburg College.