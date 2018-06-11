NWU FOOTBALL: Prairiewolves Announce 34 New Recruits To Program

LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics)–Nebraska Wesleyan Head Football Coach Brian Keller has announced the names of 34 recruits who have said they will attend Nebraska Wesleyan University in the fall of 2018 and plan to participate in football for the Prairie Wolves. Included in the group are 26 players from the prep ranks and six transfer. Among the list of recruits, 24 are in-state players from the state of Nebraska with eight players from Colorado and two from Kansas. The 2018 recruiting class has nine players that earned All-State recognition in their respective classes. Nebraska Wesleyan went 2-8 in 2017 during their second year of competing in NCAA Division III and the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC). They went 2-6 in IIAC play to finish tied for 7th in the IIAC standings. NWU won two of their last three games. NWU will open the 2018 season on September 1 when they travel to Moorhead, Minnesota to face Concordia College. The Prairie Wolves first three games of the year are on the road with the home opener on September 22 versus Wartburg College. 2018 Recruiting Class Name, Position (Hometown/Previous School) Tyler Auman, QB (Firth, Neb./Norris HS) Ben Bohling, LB (Johnson, Neb./Johnson-Brock HS) Jett Burklund, LB (Ceresco, Neb./Raymond Central HS) Kole Connick, FB (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Northeast HS) Brendan Davis, OL (Hickman, Neb/Norris HS) Ryan Davis, OL (Lincoln, Neb./Hastings College) Gavyn Florell, RB (South Bend, Neb./Elmwood-Murdock HS) Anthony Gallardo, DL (Arvada, Colo./Arvada West HS) Gavin Gonzalez, WR (Lincoln, Neb./Midland University) Jacob Gramann, QB (Adams, Neb./Freeman HS) Logan Hughes, QB (Meeker, Colo./Meeker HS) Dayzawn Jackson, DB (Denver, Colo./Rangeview HS) Sheldon Johnsen, DL (Curtis, Neb./Medicine Valley HS) Gabe Kendall, DB (Omaha, Neb./Morningside College) Seth Knapp, OL (Madison, Neb./Lutheran High Northeast) Kaleb Kramer, LB (Gretna, Neb./Louisville HS) James Lavicky, DL (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Lutheran HS) Ryan Lawrence, RB (Omaha, Neb./Millard South HS) Alex Mastel, WR (Lincoln, Neb./Southeast Community College) Alex Mathis, WR (Erie, Colo./Erie HS) Zack McMullins, DL (Castle Rock, Colo./Ponderosa HS) Jacob Neil, OL (Adams, Neb./Freeman HS) Alex O’Brien, DB (Kearney, Neb./Kearney Catholic HS) Jaelin Odegard, QB (Aurora, Colo./Rangeview HS) Antonio Porter, DB (Junction City, Kan./Junction City HS) Sam Rathe, LB (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Lutheran HS) Thomas Rees, TE (Keenesburg, Colo./Weld Central HS) Israel Renteria-Bell, DL (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Northeast HS) Jacob Romsa, DB (Springfield, Neb./Platteview HS) Trevor Schwerdt, RB (Manhattan, Kan./Kansas Wesleyan University) Mark Thurston, LB (Campbell, Neb./Silver Lake HS) Jaiden Verhage, OL (York, Neb./York HS) Seth Wesemann, DL (Lincoln, Neb./University of Nebraska-Kearney) Prentice Wilson, WR (Aurora, Colo./Grandview HS)