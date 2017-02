Nebraska Wesleyan University freshman Nate Schimonitz has been awarded the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week honor for games played Jan. 30 – Feb. 5. In addition, Schimonitz was selected the IIAC Male Athlete of the Week.

Schimonitz (Omaha, Neb.) had a huge week for the Prairie Wolves leading NWU to a 2-1 record and sole possession of second place in the standings. He averaged 28.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games.