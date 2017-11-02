NYC Terrorist May Have Been Practicing in NE

The suspect linked to this week’s Manhattan terrorist attack, Sayfullo Saipov, was stopped 4 times in Nebraska for traffic violations from 2011 to this past February, when he was pulled over in Cass County for driving an overweight truck on I-80. The FBI says Saipov had been planning the attack for a year, so it’s possible Saipov was practicing when he was pulled over. Back in 2011, Saipov was ticketed twice in Cass County by the State patrol for driving violations. 3 ysars later in Lincoln County, Saipov was pulled over again for not stopping a truck at an Interstate 80 weigh station. All 4 traffic stops ended with fines.