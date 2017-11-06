Obamacare Sign-Up Groups Face New Challenges In Nebraska

The annual campaign to sign Nebraska residents up for health insurance through the federal marketplace could hit more snags than usual this year under new Trump administration policies, and advocates say rural areas will be hardest-hit.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act exchanges opened last week, but outreach groups that guide residents through the process will have far less time and money available for the job.

The Trump administration cut the groups’ funding, slashed the law’s advertising budget by 90 percent and shortened the open enrollment period by half. Enrollment opened on Wednesday and will end after Dec. 15.

Chante Truscott of Community Action of Nebraska says the changes will make it harder to sign up residents who need help with the process, especially those in rural areas.