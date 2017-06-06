Obesity, Depression Among Nebraska’s Health Priorities
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 1:18 PM

Nebraska officials have chosen a series of new public health priorities that they hope to address between now and 2021.

The list announced Tuesday includes obesity, depression and suicide. State officials also hope to address health care disparities among people of different races, incomes, genders and geographies.

The priorities are part of the Nebraska State Health Improvement Plan. They were selected with help from hundreds of Nebraska stakeholders and data from a state health assessment.

Officials say obesity continues to increase at an alarming pace. In 2014, 30 percent of the adult population was considered obese. The suicide rate increased between 2010 and 2014, to a rate of 13.3 deaths per 100,000 people. That’s the highest rate for any year in the past decade.

Related Content

Car Fire Spreads, Damages Garage At North Lincoln ...
Officials: Nebraska Prisoner Who Died Had Drugs In...
Hearing On Keystone XL Oil Pipeline Set For Wednes...
Regulators Shut Down Omaha Child Care Provider
Debit Card Use Now Encouraged For County Payments
Keep Valuables At Home, Not Your Car While At The ...